First-Prize Winner, “A Further Response From the Hornet’s Nest,” by Robert Okaji

Hey, that’s me! Click on the link to see a video from the shack.
A luscious glimpse of the untamed. Congratulations to Robert Okaji for this wonderful piece.
Even the sturdiest door unhinges
at the slenderest idea of your approach,
and I, fascinated with locks and
the mechanisms of biological
pumps, with spiders and the inhabited
self, can’t help but wonder
what I might hear in your heartbeat,
whether forests or a distant surf
would whisper at my resolve, too
late, too late, old man, or simply
laugh at this awkward attempt
to merge and taste the benefits
of your strong limbs and foliage,
your precious resources, your salt.
The author of five chapbook collections, three micro-chapbooks and a mini-digital chapbook, Robert Okaji lives in Texas with his wife, two dogs and some books. His work has also appeared in such publications as MockingHeart Review, Crannóg, Reservoir, Vox Populi, Eclectica, Boston Review, The High Window, Oxidant|Engine and…
What a beautiful poem
Thanks very much, Shantanu.
My absolute pleasure
Hey, that’s you … being brilliant again!
Ha! I prefer being a disembodied voice via a recording, but…
You’re in for it now Robert. I think my daughter will be reviewing your work in AP English this quarter.
Uh oh! If she actually does that and has any questions, I’m available to answer!
She truly is. She asked me if I knew of any poets to review. So I got my three Okaji books down off the shelf, sent her to this blog, and she picked you over T.S. Eliot. Well, of course!
Cool! First time I’ve been picked over T.S. Of course, I reply to emails. I hear he’s a bit quiet these days.
Congratulations, again, Robert. Excellent work.
Thank you. I’m a little self-conscious about videos, but it turned out okay.
I think they turned out fine, honestly. It is always strange seeing (or even just hearing) recordings of ourselves, especially when they depict such personal actions as reading our words.
I’m used to audio recordings, but video is still new to me, hence the feeling.
That makes sense… It is a new experience. Such things take time to adjust to.
I’ll probably always prefer the relative anonymity of voice recordings. 🙂
Excellent! and further congratulations, always well-deserved. (K)
Thanks, Kerfe!
That’s Great! Congratulations, Bob!
I would have preferred doing something a little more original with the video, but I did what I could with what I have. 🙂
What a wonderful poem! Congrats, Bob!
Thank you, Luanne!
Your voice and facial expressions go very well with the poem’s pace, focus … true, you’re technically peering into your computer screen – but isn’t that a bit of a hornet’s nest at times?
I love it!
Perhaps I was focused on the poem’s inspiration… 🙂
So good! I think (other than the video of you performing at a poetry night) this is the first time I’ve seen a video recording. I’m a big fan of the audio recordings so this was a treat! Brilliant, as always!
