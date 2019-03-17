Review of Stephanie L. Harper’s The Death’s Head’s Testament

Daniel Paul Marshall

The Death’s Head’s

Testament

continues on from Stephanie’s previous book This

Being Done & fortunate for us Stephanie is in the present progressive,

hammering out the dimensions of poems. The poems here continue to wade in the

difficulties of womanhood, family, child-rearing, love, life, memory &

death.

There

is wakeful invention, an intellectual alacrity, sure-footedness even on the

tremulous ground of the heart in the track of each advancing line. Something

common-place, is elevated to heightened importance if only for it being what it

is: a potential for articulation & loving.

Despite

the morbidity of the title, I hope (well-founded on the verve of being a

life-bringer & cultivator, which Stephanie wears unashamedly on her sleeve)

that Stephanie isn’t concerned as Roy Fisher expresses in Poplars that“I think I

am afraid of becoming a cemetery of performance.” Stephanie’s performance is to

be anticipated.

Stephanie sets off from a harbour in…