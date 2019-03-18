A Word is Not a Home

A word is not a home

but we set our tables

between its walls,

cook meals, annoy

friends, abuse ourselves.

Sometimes I misplace

one, and can’t find

my house, much less

the window’s desk

or the chair behind it.

But if I wait, something

always takes form in the fog,

an arm, a ribcage, a feathered

hope struggling to emerge.

Inept, I take comfort

in these apparitions,

accept their offerings,

lose myself in mystery,

find shelter there

in the hollowed curves.