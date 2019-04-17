Read C’s poem, and watch the ashes flutter away…
They told me how one architect
cast himself as St Thomas
to look out over
the rooftops
in perpetuity–
a sentinel of the Île,
to dawns, the rains,
those low gold winter sunsets,
the Seine grown vein-dark
by evening, bridge spans
reflected to form
perfect spheres of sky–
transient beauty,
it was a later addition,
the apostles on the spire,
nothing lasts forever
as it stands
and nothing stands forever
but they took down
those statues
a few days ago
for what little that is worth