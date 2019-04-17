OPTIONAL POETRY

They told me how one architect

cast himself as St Thomas

to look out over

the rooftops

in perpetuity–

a sentinel of the Île,

to dawns, the rains,

those low gold winter sunsets,

the Seine grown vein-dark

by evening, bridge spans

reflected to form

perfect spheres of sky–

transient beauty,

it was a later addition,

the apostles on the spire,

nothing lasts forever

as it stands

and nothing stands forever

but they took down

those statues

a few days ago

for what little that is worth