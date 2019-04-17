Gary Gautier reviews my latest chapbook!
Review of Robert Okaji’s chapbook of poems, I Have a Bird to Whistle (Luminous Press, 2019, 27 pages), by Gary Gautier
Beautifully crafted, each poem is an uneasy marriage of image and concept, of fullness and emptiness. Each is suggestive without yielding a fixed meaning. Meaning, like the sense-rich images, follows geometric curves through space to the vanishing point. The logic moving through each poem is like an extended haiku concatenation, jumping from one discrete image or cluster to another sometimes unrelated one. So far, so good. But the discontinuity, suggestive as it is, is sometimes too much, and I wish Okaji had given us a more stable throughline to hang onto as we move across the flow of language. When I set these prose-poem paragraphs against Okaji’s pre-existing work (see his blog here), for my taste he flourishes better with the more traditional poetic line structure. Still, those…
View original post 49 more words
Interesting review … I think he’s saying the reader must focus on your poetry … I’d agree. That’s the appeal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a positive and fair review from someone very knowledgeable in the field. I’m very pleased that he felt moved to write one.
LikeLiked by 1 person