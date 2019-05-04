Transduced Ruin

From bad to worse.

The hospital’s walls, shredded.

A turning back, the retrieval.

Frayed edges, unraveling, pulled down.

Conveyance and change, or, conversion.

Tying the knot, I think of home.

Things fallen apart.

She stands alone under the sky’s umbrella.

“Destroy infrastructure, destroy livelihood. Destroy.”

Water leaking from the cistern’s wounds.

Wind to voltage; passive to active.

My church is the sky, the earth below, and everything between.

The center of one, of two.

Rounds, piercing armor.

A spiritual hole, leakage.

“It was easier to view them as targets, not human.”

Sequences: from water to ice, to vapor and back again.

I will surrender to flame and be scattered.

Firewing, starbolt, tearmaker.

Guided from afar, they sense but cannot feel.

Recursive death.

Counting graves, he considers relief.

The road to everywhere.

Looking back, I discover that I had already arrived.