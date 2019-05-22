Read Lynne Burnett’s “As I Think of Kelp, How It Lies in the Shallows.” One of the loveliest poems I’ve read this year!
Here’s a pic of my poem as it appears in the entirely wonderful print journal: Crosswinds Poetry, Volume IV, 2019. Many thanks to the editors for including it in their spring issue!
Oh, thank you so much, Bob! (And there’s that window again lol)
I love this poem, Lynne! And yes, the window! Ha!
This is one of my personal favourites that took a long time to see print. I’m so happy you love it and also that you “let it fly” by reblogging – very generous of you!
It boggles my mind how my favorites often have a hard time finding a home. I’ve got several that I keep submitting…
Yes, I completely understand! We just have to keep sending them out – sometimes it’s more about finding the right home than tweaking the poem.
I know! I recently received feedback from an editor, who suggested a change. I’d done exactly what I’d wanted to do in the poem (my choices were deliberate), and decided that I couldn’t live with the suggested revision. Maybe I’ll consider it after another ten rejections. Lol.
Good for you, Bob! It comes down to personal ethics. I’m open to suggestion but if, like you, my choices were deliberate then I too would probably decline – and put said poem into a book/chapbook manuscript if it wasn’t right for a journal LOL
I often follow suggested revisions, but this one seemed too “workshoppy.” Oh, well…
You’re allowed to be discerning, Bob! I like your attitude of what’s best for the poem!
I like that poem, too.
Lynne is one of my favorite poets!
