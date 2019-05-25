Icarus (with recording)



Icarus

Currents of breath, the slight curve and lift

within a single motion, once

poised then released as if to say

the wind is mine, or wait,

I am alone –

the story we most fear, not height nor gravity’s

fist, but to exist apart, shadow and

mouth, rain and smile, feather

and sun, all denials reciprocal,

each tied fast and renewed.

“Icarus” first appeared here in April 2016, and subsequently was published in The Basil O’Flaherty in November 2016.