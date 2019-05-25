Icarus (with recording)

Icarus
Currents of breath, the slight curve and lift
within a single motion, once
poised then released as if to say
the wind is mine, or wait,
I am alone –
the story we most fear, not height nor gravity’s
fist, but to exist apart, shadow and
mouth, rain and smile, feather
and sun, all denials reciprocal,
each tied fast and renewed.
“Icarus” first appeared here in April 2016, and subsequently was published in The Basil O’Flaherty in November 2016.
Love this one! So succinct, and hits a core fear.
Thank you, V.J. I’m not sure what sparked this one, other than perhaps the core fear.
It speaks to a universal theme. I remember it from before. Lasting message.
🙂
Your recordings definitely deepen the impact of your poems!
And this one’s closing truly haunts – scanning within for “denials reciprocal, each tied fast and renewed”
I’m glad you think the recordings deepen the impact. I sometimes wonder if they might force readers to accept a certain meaning, if only through inflection.
The recording slows the read … and more possible meanings rush in …
Ah, good to know. I always hope rhat readers find their own meanings.
