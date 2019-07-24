I’m delighted that my poems “In the Garden of WInd’s Delight” and “Celestial Navigation” are live at Nine Muses Poetry. Thank you, Annest Gwilym, for taking these.
Congratulations!
Thanks, Merril!
Here’s to you, Robert!
Thank you, Beth!
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
YAY!!!
Thank you! It’s always thrilling.
Congratulations!!!
Thanks very much!
You can’t go wrong with the moon as guide.
congrats! (K)
The moon knows!
It IS good to be old – and all the more so when one of a crowd!
Two good poems – congratulations!
I’ve embraced my age, and hope to add to it! Thanks, Jazz.
