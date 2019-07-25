Emptying Haibun
Waiting, I open myself but nothing enters. Even music’s comfort avoids me, preferring calmer ports or perhaps another’s wind choices. I drop the weighted cord through the flute, pull it, and watch the cloth ease out. Some days pain drags behind me no matter what words emerge, what phrases follow. Last night brought the season’s first fireflies. This wall of books grows taller each day.
exhaling, I note
smudges in the sky —
oh, dirty window
Many a potential road-trip pic abandoned due to perpetual windshield smudges – bugs, dirt, mystery! At home, windows also smudged … but walking outside for a pic is an option I don’t have as passenger in a truck towing an AirStream down a highway …
I share your pain, Jazz. I’m on the road for a few days, and have missed multiple opportunities for taking photos. Argh.
You’re MISSING this cooler weather in Austin?!
Yep. A long story…
We need that place sometimes. (K)
