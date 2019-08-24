Two Poems Up at L’Éphémère Review

My two poems, “Door Haibun” and “Emptying Haibun,” have been published by L’Éphémère Review. I am grateful to poetry editor Christian Sammartino for accepting these pieces.
My two poems, “Door Haibun” and “Emptying Haibun,” have been published by L’Éphémère Review. I am grateful to poetry editor Christian Sammartino for accepting these pieces.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
i liked it, very good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad it resonated. Thank you!
LikeLike
congrats mate!
LikeLike
So excellent!
When less is more.
LikeLike
More congratulations. and wonderful, as usual. (K)
LikeLike
Congrats, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic pairing!
LikeLike