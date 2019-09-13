Texas Flood

Sunlight sneaks through a crack, feathering

the overgrown lawn, electric blues in the air.

I have forgotten everything I once was.

An uprooted tree, the abandoned

steeple, a lone dog chained to a pole.

The uncertain puddle in a memory of howls.

Last night’s midnight ochre, in spades.

It lives behind me, like the wind.

“Texas Flood” was published in the print journal North Dakota Quarterly in February 2019.

And hey, here’s a video of SRV playing his version of “Texas Flood” with brother Jimmie.