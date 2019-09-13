Texas Flood
Sunlight sneaks through a crack, feathering
the overgrown lawn, electric blues in the air.
I have forgotten everything I once was.
An uprooted tree, the abandoned
steeple, a lone dog chained to a pole.
The uncertain puddle in a memory of howls.
Last night’s midnight ochre, in spades.
It lives behind me, like the wind.
“Texas Flood” was published in the print journal North Dakota Quarterly in February 2019.
And hey, here’s a video of SRV playing his version of “Texas Flood” with brother Jimmie.
The poem resonates–like a train whistle. SRV certainly gives it his all–he must collapse in an exhausted little ball after a concert.
Thanks, Merril. SRV was quite the performer. I loved his playing.
Love the words. And love SRV on a Thursday morning, jammin’ out.
Thank you! Stevie Ray is good on Fridays, too. 🙂
And we’re almost there :-).
Awesome!
Hi Bob, what an amazing imagery you just painted with the words of this poem.
