Dilated

To think that we see them so often yet so rarely

consider how those piebald songbirds so at home

on a snow-scape in their portable parkas are made of

the exact same stuff we use to fill up our electric sky & neon

watermelon nylon winter coats which must be designed

expressly for us to go out there looking ridiculous

not to mention callous (clothed as it were in outright exploitation)—

is the thing I’m pondering as I observe through the window

a little house finch all feathery & poofed with his flushed cheeks

flitting over the snowy patio pecking among the abandoned

bench-feet for invisible if not entirely non-existent morsels

& hawking an air of self-possession that is obvious even to me

in my current incapacitated state

As for whether the red-crowned retina specialist

who conducted my examination was young &/or fetching

the prospect was murky (his brisk…