Flowers
How they share our
desires, shape
our days.
Passion to hope,
fingertips to
lips. Some bud
easily, others
struggle. A little
water, light, a kind
voice. Sometimes so
little achieves
so much. Yesterday’s
sunflower droops on
the sill. Today’s promise
arrives with rain.
A little rain would be MUCH appreciated around Austin!! Forecast says tomorrow maybe … meanwhile, 99 again today. We’re watching even zinnias struggle!
I don’t miss those temperatures! Tomorrow’s high in Indianapolis is supposed to be in the 50s. Jacket weather!
Oops, that’s Saturday’s high. Tomorrow will be in the 70s…
Fabulous, I get lost in the ambiance of the lines–a very nice escape this evening.
Today’s promise arrives with rain. How ethereal!
I can not say anything more than what your wondrous words have given my eyes
