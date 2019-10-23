“You’re the one outside, said the voice of my language.” Yes!
Mid-October song
It was late for a visit. I opened the door
And outside was standing my own language.
My old friend had traveled places I had not been.
Well don’t be a stranger I said. Come in.
You’re the one outside, said the voice of my language.
And I was, and I came on in, not sorry I was late.
This tied my brain in a knot, but the last line made me laugh out loud 🙂
Btw, didn’t Lacan say something to the effect that we think we’re consciously using language as our tool but language is actually the shape and substance of our unconscious, controlling us more than we control it? Well, whether he said it or not, your poem gave me a concrete image of it 🙂
