Mid-October song

“You’re the one outside, said the voice of my language.” Yes!

Translations from the English

Mid-October song

It was late for a visit. I opened the door
And outside was standing my own language.

My old friend had traveled places I had not been.
Well don’t be a stranger I said. Come in.

You’re the one outside, said the voice of my language.
And I was, and I came on in, not sorry I was late.

View original post

Mid-October song

  2. Btw, didn’t Lacan say something to the effect that we think we’re consciously using language as our tool but language is actually the shape and substance of our unconscious, controlling us more than we control it? Well, whether he said it or not, your poem gave me a concrete image of it 🙂

