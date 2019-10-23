Heroes
And the rain, again, takes up our day,
folds it into threes, and watches
as the world wraps up its gift,
first at the edges, then centered,
with more confidence and force
than justified. Who will forget
the hollow horse and its stifled
coughs, the stench of men too
long unbathed and drenched
in fear. Or the small girl running
naked, arms outstretched, skin
peeling, her life become a litany
of pain embroidered across
the unfeeling sky. Do not thank me
for your freedom, the mortgage
and its tax breaks, your designer
shoes. We didn’t bleed for you.
“Heroes” first appeared in Blue Fifth Review. Many thanks to editor Sam Rasnake for accepting this piece.
Robert, this is perfection. I especially love the three ending lines-such raw honesty there.
I am sick of war and the excuses used to instigate or prolong it!
I hear you. I do.
I’m in full agreement–war and excuses for it sicken me as well. Phenomenal poem.
Thank you. When will it end?
Some say we’re in the End Times, so the last battle would be coming soon–and God/Good wins!!
This cracks me wide open. Your words bring back images. When will we learn?
