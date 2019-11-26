In This Shack a Cold Wind Blows
In this shack a cold wind blows,
shuffling papers and ideas before settling
on the floor. Leaves rustling. Tea,
cooling. You recall the peace of near
death, fear circling the drain,
giving in to breath, labored but certain,
one exiting another and again,
then laughing at the improbability: you
are nothing. You were nothing.
Nothing will come of you. You say
yesterday, and think tomorrow. Today.
* * *
“In This Shack a Cold Wind Blows” was first published in April 2019 by The Elixir Magazine out of Yemen.
This one truly resonates!
an aside … your “shack” appearances are I suppose limited now to past poems … a sense of meloncholy …
Thanks, Jazz. I miss the shack, but it served its purpose. I’m much more comfortable with my current circumstances.
“the peace of near death, circling the drain” !!😁
~ Clyde Long via mobile device ~
An odd feeling, if ever there was, but nevertheless true.
“You say yesterday, and think tomorrow. Today.” I had no idea you were a member of The Beatles. That line could have come straight off of Abbey Road! 🙂
I was the ninth Beatle, the one who carried Ringo’s valise.
Today is Now
At this place a cool fire motions
writing letters from ideas that are related
up above. Trees together. Tea,
nerver hot. Peace is a here
life, agreement circling the universe,
never doing something different, never labored but certain,
one interest and another and again,
then laughing at the experience of joy: you and me and Always
are Everything. We are everything together.
All will come to you. Always says
now, and never thinks of tomorrow. Today is now.
Thanks for sharing!
Here I am in my writers haven, I see your words clearly Robert, in the dawns light of another new day… I’ll send you this song, by Leonard Cohen, from his new album, “Thanks For The Dance”, and I’ll attach a PDF copy of all the lyrics of each song on the CD(8 + Happens to the Heart)….. merry Christmas my friend….
https://1drv.ms/b/s!Asumt4cZ9A65hLhG875ZsAS4JOdryg?e=knfkZ9
Thanks, Ivor. Mornings are always better with Leonard!
