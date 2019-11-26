In This Shack a Cold Wind Blows

In this shack a cold wind blows,
shuffling papers and ideas before settling

on the floor. Leaves rustling. Tea,
cooling. You recall the peace of near

death, fear circling the drain,
giving in to breath, labored but certain,

one exiting another and again,
then laughing at the improbability: you

are nothing. You were nothing.
Nothing will come of you. You say

yesterday, and think tomorrow. Today.

 

* * *

“In This Shack a Cold Wind Blows” was first published in April 2019 by The Elixir Magazine out of Yemen.

 

 

  4. Today is Now

    At this place a cool fire motions
    writing letters from ideas that are related

    up above. Trees together. Tea,
    nerver hot. Peace is a here

    life, agreement circling the universe,
    never doing something different, never labored but certain,

    one interest and another and again,
    then laughing at the experience of joy: you and me and Always

    are Everything. We are everything together.
    All will come to you. Always says

    now, and never thinks of tomorrow. Today is now.

