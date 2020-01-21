Two, By Fire

Lynne Burnett

Photo by Janice Gill on Unsplash

Wood laid on the hearth and lit,

the bright tomorrows stacked,

the least flame fanned

into a wicked spritely dance.

Hand over hand they sat, barely

woman and newly man, thigh

against thigh like the burning logs

coupled with fantastic longing.

No thought that in the heart’s smithy

the heat of those moments would forge

lifelong demands, the combustible

hour smouldering into years

or that a blazing light, unstoked,

could thin to a dying glow.

This poem first appeared in Ristau: A Journal Of Being, edited by the brilliant Robert L. Penick, in January 2019.