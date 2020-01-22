Poem up at Electica!

It takes a special person to love a turkey vulture. Stephanie L. Harper is special!

SLHARPERPOETRY

My poem “Turkey Vulture” is live in Eclectica Magazine’s January/February 2020 issue as part of the journal’s recurring Word Poem Challenge feature. I’d like to thank poetry editor Evan Martin Richards for selecting this piece, and express my appreciation for Eclectica Magazine, in general, for being one of the longest-running online journals out there, and doing such great work to promote literature and literary kind!

