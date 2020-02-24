Genealogy Dream

To recall but not recall: family, the swift curve

of evolution’s arc. One moment your knuckles

scrape the earth’s surface, and the next you’re

pinpointing mortar fire by satellite phone. Or,

having plowed the field by hand, you fertilize

with human dung (no swords in this hovel),

only to wake into a dream of high rises and

coffee served steaming by a blushing ingenue

who morphs into an uncle, killed in China

on the wrong side of the war, leaving his

sister still mired in grief six decades later

under the Texas sun. On this end of memory’s

ocean, we know poverty and its engendered

disrespect, neighbors’ children warned not

to play with you, for fear that the family’s

lack of nickels would rub off and contaminate,

that your belly’s empty shadow might spread

down the unpaved streets and envelop even

those who don’t need to share a single egg

for dinner. Years later the son will celebrate

his tenth year by suffering the indignity of

a bloody nose and a visit to the principal’s

office, a gift of the sixth grader who would

never again employ “Nip” to disparage

someone, at least not without looking over

his shoulder in fear of small fists and quiet

rage. Which half measures harder? In one

hand, steel. In the other, water. I pour green

tea on rice and recall days I’ve never lived.

“Genealogy Dream” was first published in August 2018 in Issue 4 of Lost River literary magazine. Many thanks to editor Leigh Cheak for taking this piece.