Shakuhachi Blues

That waver,
like the end of a long

dream flickering to wakefulness,
or an origami crane

unfolding between whiskey
poured and the tale of deceit

and a good woman done wrong.
Air flutters through this bamboo

tube, and it seems I control
nothing. Inhaling, I try again.

 

A simple instrument that will take a lifetime to learn…

  2. When I was researching my Ph.D dissertation I would often be up all night and occasionally would take my shakuhachi or ney flute to my university’s giant rotunda and play (usually around 3 am). That breathy sound being naturally amplified and echoed would sound so unearthly. The ney in particular would stop people in their tracks, as mine was a Persian ney which is much raspier and breathier than all the other reed or bamboo flutes. The oldest and simplest of instruments going back thousands of yers and yet reeds/bamboo are so incredibly difficult to sound with any true beauty. So believe me, any frustrations you have with your shak make you yet another member of an ancient brotherhood/sisterhood of people who have experienced what you have.

    When I lived in Osaka I would very frequently travel to Kyoto and on a clear night with a full moon you could always hear someone playing their shak off in the darkness somewhere…

