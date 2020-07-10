Dreaming That My Legs Won’t Move, I Think of Debts

And all of our losses,

fallen like acorns to be gathered and

buried for safe keeping in the hours

when laughter fails and eyes close.

My blood is a tense whisper

and I remain half, which is of course

false. You drift across the scuffed

boards and light the candle,

snuffing one darkness, sparking

a second, opening a new quiet behind

yet another shade. What blurs

yesterday more than tomorrow?

Accepting my place, I observe the unlighted

corner, look for movement, wait.

“Dreaming That My Legs Won’t Move, I Think of Debts” was published in October 2019 at Mason Street Review’s Community Room Page. I’m grateful to the Newark Public Library and the editors of Mason Street for taking this piece.