Recording of Requiem II

Requiem II
To say what becomes: this word
bends in the wind of our
breath. Is this too simple to
say? Our bodies gather yet retain
nothing. Numbers, phrases, the way
the ocean rolls. Once I saw
a whale at dusk. Or rather I saw its
tail part the water and disappear
into darkness, an answer too complex
and sweet for tongues to comprehend.
But waves seldom explain. Imagine
something nearby but beyond reach.
Think of clouds and shrines, consider light.
“Bittersweet” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Oh Robert, this is truly exquisite……as I slowly drift into sleep and dream of rippling ponds….
“But waves seldom explain. Imagine
something nearby but beyond reach.”
Ah, Ivor. Thank you! May your ponds forever ripple.
I could listen to your voice all day! And how lovely – “an answer too complex
and sweet for tongues to comprehend.”
Thank you, Lynne. I used to loathe my voice, but have grown accustomed to it. 🙂
The image of the tail parting the water and disappearing
into darkness, as an answer too complex for tongues to comprehend.
This is a wow.
This speaks to me.
I love the whole of it, the poem in its completeness.
