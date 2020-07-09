Recording of Requiem II

Requiem II

To say what becomes: this word
bends in the wind of our

breath. Is this too simple to
say? Our bodies gather yet retain

nothing. Numbers, phrases, the way
the ocean rolls. Once I saw
a whale at dusk. Or rather I saw its

tail part the water and disappear
into darkness, an answer too complex
and sweet for tongues to comprehend.

But waves seldom explain. Imagine
something nearby but beyond reach.

Think of clouds and shrines, consider light.

 

“Bittersweet” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

 

5 thoughts on “Recording of Requiem II

  3. The image of the tail parting the water and disappearing
    into darkness, as an answer too complex for tongues to comprehend.
    This is a wow.
    This speaks to me.
    I love the whole of it, the poem in its completeness.

