In This Shack a Cold Wind Blows

In this shack a cold wind blows,

shuffling papers and ideas before settling

on the floor. Leaves rustling. Tea,

cooling. You recall the peace of near

death, fear circling the drain,

giving in to breath, labored but certain,

one exiting another and again,

then laughing at the improbability: you

are nothing. You were nothing.

Nothing will come of you. You say

yesterday, and think tomorrow. Today.

* * *

“In This Shack a Cold Wind Blows” was first published in April 2019 by The Elixir Magazine out of Yemen.