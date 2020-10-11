The Bus Stops Here

Your mind is a county fair

but the entrance shifts

every time I approach, and

the rides fade or hum away

into the pastures, long past

their second mowing, bales

rolled and stacked two-high.

When you speak, I hear instead

tractors bogged-down

in the pull, or greased shoats

squirting free through children’s

arms – no prize too little, none

too great – words cracked and

twisted into other possibilities.

We watch the races, and the

horses round the curve

but never reach the finish, as

the haze becomes a blanket

we lie on, munching corn

dogs and funnel cakes among

the ant mounds and debris.

You ask what happened to the

cow lady, whether I prefer anthrax

to rabies, and if we’ll be forced to

walk home or hitch. I don’t know,

I say. Neither. The bus stops here.

* * *

“The Bus Stops Here” was first published in Juke Joint, in March 2020.