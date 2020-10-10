Poem Up at Mineral Lit Mag Posted on October 10, 2020 by robert okaji My poem “Night Flower” is up at Mineral Lit Mag. Many thanks to editor Madison Zehmer for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
Enticing poem … I’ve never separated a cactus flower from its source … is there a flavor added to the tea? Or just the visual appeal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mostly visual. They’re so pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Jerry. It’s always a pleasure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Likewise. Where are based out of? I’ve been thinking about curating an international Poetry/Storytelling program. More 2021 than 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in the U.S., in Indiana.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person