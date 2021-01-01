Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl
Who do you think I am, what will
grace serve, where in this moonless
void might you lie, can we echo
through the hours and never attach
ourselves to one discernable tree?
Is query my only song? Is sadness
yours? Wrapped around these
priceless silhouettes, our voices
merge downhill near the creek’s
rustle, below the seeping clouds
and stars yet somehow above the
night and tomorrow’s slow ascent
into more questions, more doubt.
* * *
“Self-Portrait as Hoot Owl” first appeared in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.
As I listened to the fireworks in the distance last night I heard a “hoot” owl hooting on the hill behind where we live. Liked it better than the fireworks.
LikeLike
Perfect timing for this poem – I’m up early this morning in prep for heater repairman (quit working on last day of 2020 – I’m trying to not see any metaphor there) – up early means out early with the dog – greeted by lots of hooting. After several days of cold rain (5+ inches!) the sky cleared for last night’s fireworks and both moon and owl seemed to be gloating that “all that” was now behind us. I embrace that metaphor for 2021’s first encounter. Here we all go stepping into more doubt, more questions. Who? Who? (Who was that shooting such noise all evening so close to my house?! Do I even want to know which neighbor made my dog so miserable for 4 hours straight?)
Could my owl have seen your post? Hooting for me to turn to poetry to start 2021 off right?
Thanks for selecting this one for today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
::snaps fingers::
LikeLike