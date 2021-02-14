Shakuhachi Blues
That waver,
like the end of a long
dream flickering to wakefulness,
or an origami crane
unfolding between whiskey
poured and the tale of deceit
and a good woman done wrong.
Air flutters through this bamboo
tube, and it seems I control
nothing. Inhaling, I try again.
A simple instrument that will take a lifetime to learn…
Love the second and third lines. Great work!
Thank you! I’m pleased they resonated for you.
Always at your best Robert! ❤️
