Cracked

When you say smile, I hear footsteps.

When you say love, I think shortened breath,

an inner tube swelling in the abdomen,

and the magic of tension and elasticity.

Decision, indecision. Bursting

points. The child’s hand clenching

a pin. I tell myself this, too,

will pass, that life’s gifts

balance hurt with pleasure. One

kiss lands in softness. Another twists

into bruises and cracked ribs. Two

nights in intensive care, perpetual

nerve-shredding. When you say quiet,

I see headstones. When you say

please, I feel fingers at my throat.

“Cracked” first appeared in Noble Gas Quarterly. I’m grateful to the Noble Gas team for taking this piece.