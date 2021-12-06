Shakuhachi Blues
That waver,
like the end of a long
dream flickering to wakefulness,
or an origami crane
unfolding between whiskey
poured and the tale of deceit
and a good woman done wrong.
Air flutters through this bamboo
tube, and it seems I control
nothing. Inhaling, I try again.
A simple instrument that will take a lifetime to learn…
You are such a freaking rockstar! 😎
Not on the shakuhachi. Ha!
We are never in control my friend …
So I have discovered! 😬
Killer. Pulled up a guy named Rodrigo Rodriguez and re-read this to the tune. Brilliant.
Thank you very much!
Ah….. control nothing…… inhale…. try again. – that vibrates for me
The story of my life…
At the age of 19 or 20 I knew Everything! I mean I Knew! Then gradually what I know for sure has gotten smaller and smaller till now I’m near zero. Isn’t supposed to go in the other direction?
