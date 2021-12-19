Salad Suizen
Like the lone slice of cucumber
in the dinner salad,
I fear that I am not worthy
of such distinction.
No bottled dressing could mask my ineptitude.
I am that wedge of unripe winter tomato,
those pieces of lettuce bred for travel,
the black olive rounds fresh from the can.
So much to enjoy in mediocrity.
My wind sputters and fizzles.
Fingers struggle to cover the holes.
Failures accrue like compound interest
and still I persist.
Perhaps I might add croutons, red onion.
More space. Crumbled feta. Silence.
“Salad Suizen” first appeared in Ethel in August 2019.
“Failures accrue like compound interest, yet I persist.”
Nutshell truths are durable and inspiring.
Success is so much sweeter after failure!
Your attempt, sounds better than my best failures ..
Ha! These days, onions are scarce in my life. COVID ruined them for me, at least temporarily (I hope)…
Maybe your senses will return in semblance soon
We’re hopeful!
