Kites

Will viewpoint shift with my spine’s slow

compression, or will this

window admit only true images

in the shortened days to come?

I pencil phrases on bone-shaped kites

and release them to the afternoon.

Call them prayers, name them moans.

Each string is a regret freed, a separate

skeleton, let go. My two selves shudder

in the attempt. I await the perfect breeze.

“Kites” first appeared here in July 2016.