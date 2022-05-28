Kites
Will viewpoint shift with my spine’s slow
compression, or will this
window admit only true images
in the shortened days to come?
I pencil phrases on bone-shaped kites
and release them to the afternoon.
Call them prayers, name them moans.
Each string is a regret freed, a separate
skeleton, let go. My two selves shudder
in the attempt. I await the perfect breeze.
“Kites” first appeared here in July 2016.
For the day before Spring, kites! Thank you for the mental surge, though it’s been years since I literally flew a kite. And great resonance with current world affairs in sending up prayers/moans – multiples – each “a regret freed, a separate / skeleton, let go”
Hmm. I may need to get a kite. It’s been way too long!
Kites are a definitely soul soothing …
“My Kite And Bike”
Here I am in this ancient town
Climbing the local Snowy Mountains
Standing in the world’s greenest paddock
Flying my yellow and blue kite
On the thinnest of worn threads
My kite is soaring higher and higher
Toward the bold clouds, thick and soft
Where pristine snowflakes abound
All bright and shiny white
Smooth enough to ride my silver bike on
Peddle my way over today’s slippery black-ice
And splash through the heights of tomorrow
