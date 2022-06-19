Success, Pancetta-Scrambled Eggs and Evergreen Review￼

How do we poets measure success? When I first started writing I believed that getting a handful of poems published in journals would provide that measure. Within a couple of years that belief morphed into publishing in better journals, and perhaps someday having editors ask to see my work. Then I thought chapbook publication would indicate achievement, as would having work accepted by a few “unattainables” — those journals that publish “THE GREATS,” not mere mortals like us. And of course winning contests and prizes would prove real success, as would full-length book publication. I’ve checked off all of those standards but one — full-length book publication — and still feel, well, lacking. The goal line keeps shimmering ahead, and likely always will. All this is to say that I have three poems up at Evergreen Review, an unattainable if ever there was. I must admit to feeling a moment of panic when Evergreen Review poetry editor Jee Leong Koh’s announcement email arrived this morning. “Are these poems good enough?” I asked myself. “Who am I, and how the hell did I ever think my work belonged there?” As I said, the goal line keeps moving, and I don’t know if true success in the poetry world, whatever that is, will ever welcome me. But this morning’s breakfast of pancetta-scrambled eggs and toast was delicious, if I say so myself. So I have that!
I bet that must feel totally validating! And, it shows the imposter syndrome lives on in the best. Congrats, on reaching your unattainable.
Thanks, Jay. Getting the acceptance a few months ago was awesome and yes, validating. But I really did feel a moment of near-panic this morning upon receiving word that the poems were now out in the world and ready for judgment. I spent way too much time in the 80s looking at back issues of Evergreen to ever feel worthy. But…
Congratulations on attaining the unattainable, Bob! The three poems are outstanding, so emotive for me.
Thank you, Liz! This was the second acceptance this year by an unattainable! The other one preceded this one by a month, and will appear in print sometime this fall. I may never get another, but it’s nice to have a few. 😊
You’re welcome, Bob!
Congratulations Bob! These poems are definitely worthy! I loved them all, very muse-worthy
Thanks, Lynne! I’m so lucky to live with my muse! 🙂
Hah, you certainly do eh! But also I found myself musing over these poems, I like how your mind works!
They broke the mold, then made me. 😄
Congratulations! I very happy for you.
Thanks, Charles. I very happy, too. 🤓
Robert, you are an incredible words-worker. You deserve every publication and more. Congratulations!
Thanks so much, Tre. I’m persistent, if nothing else!
You’re most welcome. Haha. You’re that, too!
😀
You’re not resting on your laurels. There’s plenty of positives to say about that.
The joy is in the writing. What comes after is the icing on the cake.
You deserve it! (K)
Thank you, Kerfe!
