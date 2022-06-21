Emptying Haibun
Waiting, I open myself but nothing enters. Even music’s comfort avoids me, preferring calmer ports or perhaps another’s wind choices. I drop the weighted cord through the flute, pull it, and watch the cloth ease out. Some days pain drags behind me no matter what words emerge, what phrases follow. Last night brought the season’s first fireflies. This wall of books grows taller each day.
exhaling, I note
smudges in the sky —
oh, dirty window
This haibun resonated very strongly with me.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Frank J. Tassone and commented:
#Haiku Happenings #1 (6/21/22): Rob Okaji’s latest #haibun!
LikeLike