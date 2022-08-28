The Bus Stops Here
Your mind is a county fair
but the entrance shifts
every time I approach, and
the rides fade or hum away
into the pastures, long past
their second mowing, bales
rolled and stacked two-high.
When you speak, I hear instead
tractors bogged-down
in the pull, or greased shoats
squirting free through children’s
arms – no prize too little, none
too great – words cracked and
twisted into other possibilities.
We watch the races, and the
horses round the curve
but never reach the finish, as
the haze becomes a blanket
we lie on, munching corn
dogs and funnel cakes among
the ant mounds and debris.
You ask what happened to the
cow lady, whether I prefer anthrax
to rabies, and if we’ll be forced to
walk home or hitch. I don’t know,
I say. Neither. The bus stops here.
* * *
“The Bus Stops Here” was first published in Juke Joint, in March 2020.