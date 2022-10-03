Another Goodbye

Look: my windblown self, laid open,

or, another insolent word

like the wing of that crested bird

rephrased and tossed aside, broken.

This hill is a rocky ocean

of thorn and desire, absurd

in winter’s glaze, another slurred

and curtained morning forgotten.

Now lost habitats surround me.

Dead brush and loose skin drape my nights.

Remember, what is past, has passed.

The kettle whistles. I pour tea,

think of who I was. Oh, the delights

of leaving: nothing ever lasts.

* * *

“Another Goodbye” first appeared in Grand Little Things, a publication that “embraces versification, lyricism, and formal poetry,” in July 2020.

Thank you, editor Patrick Key, for taking this piece.