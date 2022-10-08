Looking Ahead He Looks Back
Those things we leave behind.
The rooster’s full moon crow
or the blue enameled cast iron pot
bearing the scars of a thousand
meals. Hair on a brush. Harsh
night words and the photos of
a wooden lighthouse from a
discarded life. We choose some,
misplace others. How does a home
curdle within one night’s orbit?
The answer is not your truth. Or mine.
I measure my life in hours lost.
* * *
“Looking Ahead He Looks Back” was first published in Juke Joint, in March 2020.
Such a sad poem.
LikeLike
Still thinking of the title, I can’t seem to get my head pointed in the right direction – hence circles?
LikeLike
Much to ponder here – I love “we choose some / misplace others”. It’s a duality, isn’t it, looking ahead will butt up against our pasts, what we see there now and what we want to keep of it.
LikeLike