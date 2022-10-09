What Feet Know (with recording)

What Feet Know

The earth and its subterfuge.

Gravity and the points between here and there.

And sometimes the rasp of grainy mud

clenched between toes,

or a rock under the arch,

an explanation too pointed

for display on a page,

too hard, too much for flesh to bear.

No constellations foment underground.

Nothing there orbits a companion.

No light but for that darkness the heel scrapes away.

“What Feet Know” was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in December 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available Available at Amazon.Com and Here.