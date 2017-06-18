Recording of My Poem “Mayflies”

“Mayflies” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, forthcoming from Finishing Line Press. FLP is taking prepublication orders here.
Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please purchase your copy during this period. Thank you!
You make even the most common thing ethereal. Your reading voice is awesome, too. Have a great day, Robert!
Mayflies used to annoy me – too often flying into the house, flapping around, dying on countertops. Now I try to escort them outside when possible. And thanks, Charlotte. You’re always so kind!
Woo-hoo!
Serious “poetica” achieved! Well, you already know the effect this one has on me… 😉
Ha! And thank you, Ms. H.
Living along the Niagara River, some years there would be a brief window of time when swarms of mayflies and/or sandflies would be so thick at dusk that they made a gooey mess on the windshield, their carnal intent undaunted by the wipers smearing them. Your words lend beauty to what had been a most unpleasant experience.
We don’t live near water, but they get thick around here on occasion. Interesting biology!
Not sure about this topic lol but beautifully done as always
Thank you, Barbara. Just a little musing on impermanence… 😀
