Cover Art for Robert Okaji’s New Chapbook!

Check out Stephanie L. Harper’s cover art. Awesome!
Not only was I deeply honored when Robert Okaji enlisted me to be the cover artist for his new chapbook, From Every Moment A Second, but the task proved to be one of the most inspiring and rewarding creative endeavors of my life.
I call this piece, “Dream of Flight,” after a line from a poem in Bob’s stunning collection, entitled, “Mayflies.” I hope it offers readers a small sense of the ways in which my life will never again be the same for having read this magnificent little collection of poetry!
Click HERE to order Robert Okaji’s beautiful new chapbook:
Really beautiful cover.
I loved Stephanie’s use of color in the art on her blog, so I asked if she’d do the cover. Can’t even begin to express my gratitude!
I love it! Great design.
And it’s doubly awesome because the images are based on the text. How many authors get that treatment? 🙂
It is an honour for you and for her. Bravo and Brava!
Thank you, Mary. Believe me, I am over the moon!
Nice!
I love it!
Quite evocative!
It is! I’m so pleased.
Beautiful!!!
Thanks, Jessica. Stephanie really knocked it out of the park!
Nice and intriguing to say the least.
Thanks very much.
A woman of so many talents. The cover looks very cool. That lightning which seems to imperil everything because of the discarded bottle. A simple & immediate message. Lucky man ain’t you Mr Okaji?
Many talents! And yes, I am indeed lucky. And grateful.
