Knots
Who you are not seldom rises
beyond midnight’s
sum: one strand thrown over
another, looped through
and pulled taut, achieving
tension and a sour taste
at the back of your throat.
Everyone believes this
doesn’t bleed. I lock the
windows, draw the shades,
twist the cord. Even distracted,
nothing comes undone.
“Knots” first appeared here in June 2016. It is not included in my forthcoming collection, From Every Moment a Second, available for preorder here.
This calls to mind those moments when carefully suppressed bits of self-knowledge come floating to the surface. There’s a sense of relief that the strain has let up for a moment, but sadness usually follows.
That does seem to be the case, doesn’t it?
I love this
Thank you!
“Even distracted, nothing comes undon”. Another beauty of a line! Utsukushii desu yo!
Thanks, Daniel. Today seems to be one of those distracted days. Let’s hope nothing comes undone!
Distratced days are necessary. There has to be spaces between the notes in any melody…
This is true.
And as you well know, visual rhythm in poetry can often be the “poetry” in words, the layout of the page…
Beautiful knots tied inside out!!
Thanks very much.
I am in awe. Beautiful.
Thank you, Linda. You are very kind.
It was a pleasure.
Stunning!
Thank you, June!
Always an honour when you visit my blog Robert.
I seem to be busier these days, and don’t get to visit as often as I’d like. 😕
I know that feeling. I am sure I have several of your works to catch up on too.
I never thought I’d have so little free time! 🙂
A good thing?
Oh, yes!
A knotty dilemma. I love it, Robert. So tight, like a knot. Yet, so evocative of life’s experiences.
Thanks, Simon. It doesn’t seem to loosen itself…
Great stuff, there’s something about ‘tension and a sour taste at the back of your throat’ in particular that really hits hard.
Thank you, Stu. I’m pleased it resonated for you.
Wonderful writing, Robert!
So good to hear from you. Thank you!
Life can be full of knots. Some call to be untangled, but others need to be left alone and accepted. I feel the tension in your words. Nicely written, Robert.
Thank you, Olga. Life is indeed full of knots!
Did you write this to overcome a period of writer’s block, as if giving expression to the block ended it?
No, I’ve never suffered from writer’s block (but will probably have my first case tomorrow). I believe I was mildly peeved about a work situation when I wrote this, which probably colored the piece a tad.
Ahhh. i took knot out of context. i thought it was one of your strategies to egress, or rather, kick start the poetic process. You probably should have just lied to entertain me, haha.
I’ll have to keep that in mind.
