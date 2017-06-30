And to Sleep
and what we
sense if not
of our selves
or within this
space we contain
may be of
no thing touched
by one’s fluttering
eye as if
awake we see
even less the
dreams of course
real though we
hold them only
in our sleep
Another poem from the 80s. “And to Sleep” first appeared here in February 2015.
I’ve just woken, and reading your poem, so evoking and relevant for me
They say timing is everything!
Reblogged this on crjen1958.
One eye blind…..
The form is like staccato, like falling down a staircase made by Escher. First stanza is very true.
And ’tis a good wager that you are in possession of the Diaries of Samuel Pepys? And if not, the coincidence in and of itself is remarkable.
