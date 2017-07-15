6 thoughts on “My Poem “The Sky Withholds” is Live at Bright Sleep

  3. Congrats, Sir Robert! This one’s a keeper, for sure. Also, I enjoyed a special treat with this one in the form of getting to hear it in my son’s gorgeous baritone (he took pity on me, because when I pulled it up on my phone, my arms weren’t long enough for me to read the tiny text…). 🤓

    Matthew, 19 year-old home scholar, approves of the way you avoid the cliche of “between dawn and dusk” as the poem draws to a close. I rather agree. I also agree that our “life’s dogs” are among our nocturnes’ most hoard-worthy memories! 🐕

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s