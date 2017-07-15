My Poem “The Sky Withholds” is Live at Bright Sleep Posted on July 15, 2017 by robert okaji My poem, “The Sky Withholds,” is live at Bright Sleep. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Wonderful poem, and a great collection of fiction, art and poetry. Thanks for the introduction.
Thanks, Sarah. I was pleased to find Bright Sleep. An interesting and welcome addition to the world of lit mags.
Congratulations, Bob.
Thanks, Ken!
Congrats, Sir Robert! This one’s a keeper, for sure. Also, I enjoyed a special treat with this one in the form of getting to hear it in my son’s gorgeous baritone (he took pity on me, because when I pulled it up on my phone, my arms weren’t long enough for me to read the tiny text…). 🤓
Matthew, 19 year-old home scholar, approves of the way you avoid the cliche of “between dawn and dusk” as the poem draws to a close. I rather agree. I also agree that our “life’s dogs” are among our nocturnes’ most hoard-worthy memories! 🐕
Perhaps you should consider purchasing a selfie stick? Ha!
