The trailer for my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, is available for viewing on YouTube. Many thanks to Ken Gierke for assembling these scattered lines and images into a greater whole.
Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help this poet in his commercial endeavor (which does seem rather ludicrous), and are able, please purchase your copy during this period, which runs through August 11. The book’s tentative release date is October 6.
I’ve already reserved mine. Robert Okaji writes some of the most accessible poetry I’ve ever read. His works belong on every connoisseur’s shelf.
Thank you for reblogging and especially for your kind comments!
Making this for you was my pleasure, Bob. Your poetry inspires, and I look forward to holding your book in my hands.
I am so grateful for your efforts, Ken. Thanks again.
Fabulous video.
Ken is responsible for the fab part!
Well done, Ken.
🙂
Loved your video, Bob! Wonderful idea!
Thanks to Ken, who transformed a vague idea into a cohesive, interesting one-minute piece!
Well done! Images and lines dovetail perfectly.
But, of course, you knew that!
Thanks, Jan. I enjoy matching images to poetry. They may not always link directly, but I think they generally evoke responses. 🙂
Very cool!
Thanks, Sarah. I don’t know if these things affect sales at all, but it was fun to work on, and Ken’s finished product is a beaut!
Beautiful! I can’t wait!
Inspired by your trailer, Luanne!
Oh, that’s cool!
