My poem “Letter to Wright from Between Gusts” is live at The Lake. Many thanks to editor John Murphy for accepting this piece, and to T.S. Wright for inspiring it.
Reblogged this on Eadar Doodles + Cheese and commented:
Another delight from Robert Okaji.
Thanks for reblogging, Tami!
This is good, really, super fantastic writing
Thanks very much.
“I speak in poetry, but mean well.”
Indeed!
Bravo!
Iamb what iamb. Or something like that. 🙂
Congrats! So awesome! 🤗
Good work.
