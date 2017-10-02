SLHARPERPOETRY

To think that we see

them so often yet so rarely consider

how those piebald songbirds so at home

on a snow-scape in their portable parkas

are made of the exact same stuff we use

to fill up our electric sky & shocking

watermelon nylon winter coats which must be

designed expressly for us to go out there looking

ridiculous not to mention callous (clothed as it were

in outright exploitation)—is the thing I’m pondering

as I observe through the window a little house finch

all feathery & poofed with his flushed cheeks

flitting over the snowy patio pecking among the abandoned

bench-feet for invisible if not entirely non-existent

morsels & hawking an air of self-possession that is obvious

even to me in my current incapacitated state

As for whether the red-crowned

retina specialist who conducted my examination

was young &/or fetching the prospect was…