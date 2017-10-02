There’s vision, and then there’s VISION. Read Stephanie L. Harper’s poem to SEE.
To think that we see
them so often yet so rarely consider
how those piebald songbirds so at home
on a snow-scape in their portable parkas
are made of the exact same stuff we use
to fill up our electric sky & shocking
watermelon nylon winter coats which must be
designed expressly for us to go out there looking
ridiculous not to mention callous (clothed as it were
in outright exploitation)—is the thing I’m pondering
as I observe through the window a little house finch
all feathery & poofed with his flushed cheeks
flitting over the snowy patio pecking among the abandoned
bench-feet for invisible if not entirely non-existent
morsels & hawking an air of self-possession that is obvious
even to me in my current incapacitated state
As for whether the red-crowned
retina specialist who conducted my examination
was young &/or fetching the prospect was…
View original post 334 more words