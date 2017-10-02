Recording of “The Loneliness of the Last”

The Loneliness of the Last
Always exposed, never sharing the comfort
of between, you see only the departed
diminishing with each second’s passage, blurring,
shrinking, and finally blinking out, all points
erased in the null, an eye closing in the tunnel.
Or, inhaling the fragrance of an unseen orange
grove filtered through coal and thick, black
coils, you accept the limits of possibility,
known only by edges flowing past, lost
to touch and forever beyond reach in the draft
of the inadmissible. Departure defines
you. What lies ahead is not yours to embrace.
* * *
“The Loneliness of the Last” was published as a mini-broadside by ELJ Editions in February 2017.
“Trem Abandonado” by Rafael Vianna Croffi
(https://www.flickr.com/photos/rvc/29472173566)
Amazing lines… and your voice too adding a special touch of magic 😊
Thank you, Anita.
Did you hang around a crossing to capture the train sounds? They add a level of melancholy that blends well with your reading.
No, I found a recording online that seemed to fit perfectly. I’ve always loved the sounds of trains.
Great poem and well read
Thank you, Maureen.
I so love hearing your poems in your actual voice. I mean, I always *read* your work in what I think of as “your voice,” but what I hear inside my head is merely my rendering of you, which, of course, never quite compares to the real thing.
Also, this mixing with the wailing horn was really well done. I actually thought for a moment that I was hearing the freight train that runs about a mile and a half from my house…
Thank you, Ms. H! Little by little I’m learning to mix recordings.
Absolutely fantastic: every line an aphorism/haibun unto itself…
Thank you, Daniel. Love those trains!
I have a lot of train/bar car stories… some of them repeatable in public! 🙂
I hope to hear a few of them one of these days.
I once went into the bar car of a train (late in the evening) and had a drink…then woke up the next morning in the observation deck: upside down and missing a shoe…
When I was young and wild and in the navy, I went to the library… Then I went home. Not quite the same story. 🙂
You Navy guys get up to so nutty business… I’ll bet modesty prevents you from discussing some pretty wild shenanigans you and the lads got up to in Singapore or Guam… some “Tom Waits song” intrigue…
Love this! Powerful.
Thanks very much!
