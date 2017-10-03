Recording of “A Word Bathing in Moonlight”

“A Word Bathing in Moonlight” first appeared in Eclectica in July 2017.
A Word Bathing in Moonlight
You understand solitude,
the function of water,
how stones breathe
and the unbearable weight
of love. Give up, the voice says.
Trust only yourself.
Wrapped in light, you
turn outward. Burst forth.
“Thinking Music” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Wonderful! The music was fun. It lent an ambience of anticipation to the reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tami. I could do a better job of editing, to make the music an integral part of the whole instead of just background music. But hey, everything takes time…
LikeLike
It sounded great as is. The poetry is what we come for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t help but hear flaws. Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are always harder on ourselves
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t that the truth!
LikeLike
Love both the poem and the recording. This part especially:
how stones breathe
and the unbearable weight
of love.
Those phrases really resonate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Deborah. I’m so pleased they resonate.
LikeLike
As always, your intonation adds incredible depth to poetic penetration. The final “burst forth” sends my thoughts whirling (gleeful) – thank you! So glad you offer these recordings. The music sets the pace. Lovely! Are you thinking of a voice album perchance?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s an awesome idea, Jazz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jazz. I’d never thought about the possibility of a voice album, but I enjoy playing around with the recordings. The available technology makes it relatively easy to post recordings, even for Luddite poets like me. Hmm. Something to think about, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is perfect. 🌹
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike