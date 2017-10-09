Publication of My Chapbook Has Been Delayed

Posted on by

From Every Moment a Second

Finishing Line Press has pushed back the publication date of my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. It should be released in mid-November. If you haven’t ordered it but intend to, you may do so here.

Many, many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing.  I am truly grateful for your wisdom, advice, humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.

5 thoughts on “Publication of My Chapbook Has Been Delayed

  1. Rad cover!!! And shut up! You live in Austin!!! I’m from Conroe!! Graduated with Psych degree at UT in San Antonio. Crazy small world!! Texas spawns lots of groovy things if I do say so myself!! Well you know you have $15.00 from me🌼🙂🌼

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s