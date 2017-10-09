Publication of My Chapbook Has Been Delayed

From Every Moment a Second
Finishing Line Press has pushed back the publication date of my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. It should be released in mid-November. If you haven’t ordered it but intend to, you may do so here.
Many, many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I am truly grateful for your wisdom, advice, humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.
Rad cover!!! And shut up! You live in Austin!!! I’m from Conroe!! Graduated with Psych degree at UT in San Antonio. Crazy small world!! Texas spawns lots of groovy things if I do say so myself!! Well you know you have $15.00 from me🌼🙂🌼
I adore the cover. Stephanie L. Harper is the artist (and an awesome poet). You should check out her blog. I didn’t know you were from Conroe. I recall the UT San Antonio connection. And thank you!
😁
Will be well worth the wait!
I hope so!
