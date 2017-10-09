Publication of My Chapbook Has Been Delayed

From Every Moment a Second

Finishing Line Press has pushed back the publication date of my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. It should be released in mid-November. If you haven’t ordered it but intend to, you may do so here.

Many, many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I am truly grateful for your wisdom, advice, humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.