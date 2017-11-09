Translations from the English

Doris Marie Lawson Schwaner, 7/3/1939 – 11/8/2017

I wrote this for my mother a little over six years ago. She’d been battling Alzheimer’s disease for several years. I heard her voice yesterday afternoon and she heard mine, thanks to my sister.

Vanishing Tracks (II)

What is resilient in us is resistant to memory

When the memory goes she will be some other self

Still resilient to the sailing light and shadow

And hungers and exhaustions of love

Made maybe even more immediate

When the resilience goes what is that then

When the resistance goes what is that

Just outside her heart she hears a sound in the night

I am out there knocking on the dusty porch

I have brought a friend with me

When she opens the door will she see herself

Holding my hand?

Do you remember when the car door opened up

As you drove and I…